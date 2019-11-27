He loves club despite the Blues

LONDON • Michy Batshuayi may boast an impressive scoring record, but the striker is finding it tough to convince Frank Lampard that he deserves a place in the Chelsea starting line-up.

The Belgium international has netted eight goals for club and country this season but has not been trusted to start a single game in the Premier League or the Champions League.

Today, the Blues travel to Valencia, where he was on loan from August last year to January, though he found the net only three times during his time in Spain.

With Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia all on seven points in Group H of the Champions League, either Valencia or Chelsea will be through to the knockout phase if they win owing to their head-to-head record.

But Batshuayi, nicknamed "Batsman" owing to his name and love of the superhero Batman, will be lucky to feature from the start.

He joined Chelsea for £33 million (S$58 million) from Marseille in 2016 as manager Antonio Conte's first signing, with a reputation as a sharp finisher.

But from the start he was forced to play second fiddle at Stamford Bridge to forwards such as Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata.

The 26-year-old was farmed out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace over the past couple of years having been deemed surplus to requirements.

The departure of Eden Hazard in June depleted Chelsea's forward resources, seemingly opening the door for Batshuayi. But he now again finds himself behind 22-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham in the pecking order.

Despite Batshuayi's finishing prowess, manager Lampard appears to see him as more of an impact substitute and his struggles have led to speculation of a move in the January transfer window.

BATSHUAYI IN 2019-20

GAMES 12

GOALS 5

ASSISTS 1

But the Belgian recently declared his "love" for the Premier League club despite his frustrations.

"I don't know why, because I have never been a full-fledged starter, but Chelsea is my club, that's where I feel at home," he told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"It's a club I love deeply."

The forward made 20 Premier League appearances for Chelsea during his first full season in 2016-17, scoring five league goals but starting just one match.

His late winner against West Brom towards the end of that season clinched the Premier League title but he was again on the periphery in the following campaign and started his loan spells away from Stamford Bridge.

But the Belgian returned to Chelsea for the start of this season, hoping to catch the eye of the newly-appointed manager.

He has played 12 times in all competitions for Chelsea this term and has scored five times. He has also netted three times for Belgium.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez hinted the forward should find a new club if he did not get more opportunities.

"He doesn't play enough at Chelsea," the ex-Everton manager told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad. "I think that's a shame. I hope he plays more, because we need him. But then he has to play. Otherwise a solution must be found."

Cesar Azpilicueta, meanwhile, has urged his side to recover from Saturday's 2-1 Premier League loss at Manchester City and said that today's match is a "must-win" game.

"We have a great chance to qualify for the next stage and it is like a final," the defender told Chelsea TV.

