Hazard's goal is first of many for Madrid: Zidane

MADRID • Life at Real Madrid has not exactly gone to plan as Eden Hazard envisioned it would be.

The home fans had great expectations for their joint-record signing at £88 million (S$150 million), alongside Gareth Bale, but a thigh injury meant Hazard missed their first three La Liga games.

He has also had to endure "fat" jibes after reportedly arriving for pre-season training overweight, while pundits like Rio Ferdinand have said the move from Chelsea is "going to reflect on him, badly, in the long term".

Hazard's form had also become a growing concern after his drought had extended to six underwhelming matches, but, after finally breaking his duck on Saturday night, Real coach Zinedine Zidane believes "it is the first of many".

Madrid had to resist a spirited second-half comeback from Granada to seal a thrilling 4-2 La Liga victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and substitute James Rodriguez also getting on the scoresheet.

Hazard told Real Madrid TV: "When you play you want to score, but the crucial thing was getting the win. It's always difficult to get that first goal, but once you get it you have greater confidence to shoot and I hope to score lots of goals for this great club."

Darwin Machis and Domingos Duarte scored for the newly promoted side and Zidane later admitted "sometimes, an opponent can put you under pressure".

He added: "We wanted to keep a clean sheet, but we didn't surrender, we kept going."

Real arguably played their best hour of football this campaign to stay on top of the league table and much of it had to do with Hazard's probing. Zidane said: "We need Eden like that, playing well and scoring. He was happy at the end of the game in the changing room. We are happy for him and his goal."

The only blot on Real's copybook were the knocks suffered by Toni Kroos and Bale, with the pair both taken off as a precaution.

While Zidane confirmed they would link up with their respective countries, Germany and Wales, during the international break, despite his preference for them to "recover here in Madrid", Kroos later withdrew.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS