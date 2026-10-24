Hazard winner lifts Lens to 2-1 win over Paris FC

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LENS, France, Oct 24 - RC Lens came from behind to beat Paris FC 2-1 on Saturday with Thorgan Hazard’s 83rd-minute winner taking them to within a point of the Ligue 1 leaders.

Lens, who were runners-up last season, made a slow start to the season and fired coach Dino Toppmoeller after six matches in charge, but under Yannick Cahuzac they have won successive French league games to advance to 13 points from eight matches.

They are one point behind five clubs who share the lead on 14, including Paris FC.

Driving rain made it a difficult evening for both sides, with Paris going into the halftime break in the lead despite Lens dominating proceedings.

Paris goalkeeper Obed Nkambadio, playing his first game since April, made several saves before a quick counter-attack by his team put them ahead in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

A Lens attack was broken up on the edge of Paris’ penalty area and the ball played out to Luca Koleosho, who drove forward and played a one-two with Lassine Sinayoko, before hammering a low right-footed drive into the home net.

Lens defender Jean Clair Todibo was shown a red card for a dangerous foul on Ilan Kebbal in the 53rd minute, but it was annulled after VAR found Kebbal had been in an offside position before the challenge.

The reprieve was followed by the equaliser from Florian Thauvin, who struck a fine finish from the edge of the area with his left foot and on his 300th Ligue 1 appearance.

Hazard volleyed home the winner from Thauvin’s cross as Lens bounced back from losing 3-0 in the Champions League to Belgium’s Club Brugge on Wednesday. REUTERS