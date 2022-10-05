Hazard is key for Belgium: Martinez

BRUSSELS - Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says he believes Eden Hazard is still "one of the best in the world" at his position, despite the forward's injury-plagued spell at Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old has started just one game for the Spanish La Liga champions this season but captained his country in their Nations League matches against Wales and the Netherlands in September.

His limited minutes at club level have sparked debate over his role at the World Cup in November, but Martinez insists that the player remains a key component of the squad.

"Is Eden Hazard still an important player for the national team? Yes, 100 per cent," Martinez told state broadcaster RTBF.

"I think his experience, the way he affects the opposition, the way he's still beating players, he's a real threat. For me it's a profile that is one of the best in the world in terms of being able to play."

Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup after losing to eventual champions France 1-0 in the semi-finals.

The Red Devils lost to Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 without the injured Hazard, who has scored just seven times for Real since joining the club in 2019.

"Nobody is trying to look away from the reality. Eden hasn't played consistently for a long, long time," added Martinez, whose side have been drawn alongside Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F in Qatar.

"Another question is, can he play for 90 minutes? Can he play seven games in a short period of time?"

While the Belgium boss would like his captain to have more playing time, the forward is unlikely to feature in Real's Champions League home clash with Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Real are top of Group F on six points, ahead of Shakhtar (four), Celtic (one) and RB Leipzig (zero).

Hazard was left on the bench in their last two La Liga games and also in their 2-0 win over Leipzig in Europe's elite club competition.

Federico Valverde could potentially move back to a midfield role, but there will still be no space for Hazard as Karim Benzema is likely to lead the attack alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Real are without the injured Lucas Vazquez, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a major doubt.

AFP

REAL MADRID V SHAKHTAR

StarHub Ch216, tomorrow, 2.55am