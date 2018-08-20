Hazard confirms he won't leave Chelsea

LONDON • Eden Hazard has reassured Chelsea fans that he will not leave the club this month, despite continued interest from European champions Real Madrid.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs has already closed, but remains open in a host of other European leagues until Aug 31.

Hazard's Belgian team-mate Thibaut Courtois forced a move from Chelsea to Real earlier this month by refusing to return for pre-season training after the World Cup.

After starring in Russia, Hazard seemed to suggest his time at Stamford Bridge was coming to an end, saying his "preferred destination" was well known.

His contract runs until 2020 with Chelsea hopeful he will renew it to end speculation over his future.

After coming off the bench to set up the winner for Marcos Alonso in the 3-2 win over Arsenal on Saturday, Hazard told French radio station RMC: "Leaving this year? I will not leave. Many things have been said. A lot of it nonsense.

"For now, I'm happy. I still have two years of my contract left and we will see what happens.

"We can sell, but we cannot sign players. It would be a bit odd for them to let me go and not recruit a player after."

Chelsea's nail-biting victory over Arsenal left new Blues coach Maurizio Sarri craving for a cigarette, but the chain-smoking Italian applauded his players for keeping faith with the high-pressure style of football that he is known for.

"The 15 minutes at the end of the first half were horrible. I enjoyed the match for 75 minutes, not in the other 15. In the other 15, it was better to smoke," he said. "I hope that (in the future), we are able to play 90 minutes like the first 25."

He also played down talk of Chelsea being title contenders.

"Not in this moment. We have to work, improve on the basics and I'm not talking about only the defenders," added Sarri.

"The defensive phase is about the team. If we press very high, we are able to do well but, in the other moments when we are not able to press in the other half, we are in trouble."

