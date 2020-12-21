Having fun in the cage

Tiong Bahru's Nur Faradila Rafidi trying to dispossess Lion City Sailors' Chloe Koh in the inaugural FAS Women's Panna Challenge 2020 at Expy The Lab yesterday.

The Dec 16-20 challenge, which featured five clubs from the women's leagues, is based off Panna, a street football game originating from the Netherlands. Normally two players are in a restricted area or a cage. The objective is to either score the most goals in a set time or via an immediate knockout, achieved by a panna - when the ball is played between the opponent's leg.

The Sailors emerged winners with 136 points followed by Bussorah Youths SC (109) and Tiong Bahru (58). The Sailors' Madelin Sophie Lock was crowned the "Panna Queen", while teammate Nur Syazwani Ruzi was top scorer with eight pannas.