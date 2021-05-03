Havertz hopes to come good in final weeks

LONDON • There is just under a month left before the English football season ends and Kai Havertz hopes it will be a case of better late than never as he seeks to play a big part in Chelsea's fight on three fronts.

The Germany midfielder staked his claim for a starting place ahead of the Champions League semi-final, second-leg home clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday, after scoring twice in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Fulham.

Havertz joined Chelsea during the close season from Bayer Leverkusen and has struggled to justify his £71 million (S$130.5 million) price tag, starting only 17 top-flight games this term.

He did not play in Chelsea's previous league victory over West Ham and was a substitute in the 1-1 first-leg Champions League away draw last week.

But the 21-year-old handed manager Thomas Tuchel a timely reminder of his quality after doubling his tally to four league goals this season.

Having helped Chelsea, on 61 points, tighten their grip on fourth place in the league, Havertz admitted that he was desperate for more starts.

"This win is crucial for us and now, on Wednesday, another tough game," he said. "It felt good to score early, that gave me confidence. For me, it's always good to score and I'm happy to help the team with goals. I hope I can continue on Wednesday like this.

"I'm always desperate to start games... I know of course that we have a lot of quality players in the team... But I keep on going, I train hard and give my best when I'm on the pitch."

After the Real game, Chelsea will take on Manchester City on Saturday and Havertz said the tight schedule was hard on players in the home stretch of the campaign.

"You have to concentrate every three days on another game and another competition... it's the end of the season and we've played nine months now already," he added. "But that's the reason we are professionals."

Aside from their Champions League and top-four league aspirations, the Blues face Leicester in the FA Cup final on May 15.

Separately, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday's 2-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa had dented their chances of European football next season. The eighth-placed Toffees, who have never reached the Champions League proper and last qualified for the Europa League in 2016-17, trail Chelsea by nine points with five games left to play.

REUTERS