Football: Hat-trick of League Cup titles in Pep Guardiola's sights

LONDON • Manchester City's long-term vision for Europe may be under threat and Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League all but unassailable, but Pep Guardiola can still write himself into the history books today.

The City boss could become the first manager since Liverpool's Bob Paisley (1981-83) to win three successive League Cups if his team beat Aston Villa at Wembley.

Liverpool actually won four in a row between 1981 and 1984, with Joe Fagan succeeding Paisley as manager for the last.

Given City are one of few clubs who put out competitive sides every year in an attempt to win the League Cup, it is also possible Liverpool's record could be matched or even overtaken next year.

There can be little doubt the League Cup is now regarded as a lesser prize than the one collected so regularly by Paisley's team, but Guardiola has insisted City's consistency over the past couple of years should be recognised.

"The mentality is the same, to be starving and hungry to win another one," he said.

"Since we won the Carabao Cup as our first title together, we have played 11 competitions. If we win tomorrow, we will have won eight.

"Eight out of 11 at this level is incredible. And it would be the last six domestic titles in a row if we beat Aston Villa. There are no words to express my gratitude to these players. It is honestly so difficult to do it and to maintain that.

"Now we have played ten titles and won seven, so that is massive."

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Spaniard added: "Liverpool have been extraordinary. But more important than that is trying to be there in the other competitions."

Referring to their 2-1 first-leg win at Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, he said: "When we landed back here, Madrid was absolutely gone in my mind. I was thinking about Aston Villa... That is the only way clubs become stronger every year.

ENGLISH SILVERWARE CONTESTED AND WON BY PEP GUARDIOLA

7/11 2016-17 • League Cup (Won by Man United) • Premier League (Chelsea) • FA Cup (Arsenal) 2017-18 • League Cup • Premier League • FA Cup (Chelsea) 2018-19 • Community Shield • League Cup • Premier League • FA Cup 2019-20 • Community Shield

"You lose games, you lose competitions, but you are (always) there."

Guardiola, 49, also confirmed that defender Aymeric Laporte could be out of action for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman was forced off in the first half of the win at Real - just his eighth appearance of an injury-ravaged season.

The 25-year-old has been sorely missed throughout a season in which City failed to mount a strong defence of their Premier League title, falling more than 20 points behind Liverpool. His injury may yet hamper their quest for silverware on other fronts, beginning with today's final.

He will also miss an FA Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday and the derby at Manchester United on March 9.

Winger Leroy Sane, who has been out with a knee injury since the Community Shield in August, however, stepped up his comeback bid with a game for the Under-23s against Arsenal on Friday.

Villa will be seeking their first League Cup since 1995-96, also the last time they won a major trophy.

They can draw on their last visit to Wembley last season, when they enjoyed promotion success against Derby in the Championship play-off final.

But it will not be easy against City today, having lost seven and drawing one of their last eight meetings in all competitions. Dean Smith's men were also thrashed 6-1 by the defending champions in January.

The Villa boss, however, is relishing their dark horse status.

He said: "You never know in these one-off games.

"I like being an underdog. We can go and have a good fight and there's always a drive to prove people wrong as well. It's been far too long for Aston Villa not to collect some silverware."

