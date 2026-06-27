Hat-trick hero Ousmane Dembele displays Ballon d'Or brilliance for France at World Cup

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FOXBOROUGH – Ousmane Dembele produced his best-ever World Cup performance with a stunning first-half hat-trick in France’s 4-1 win over Norway on Friday, and then insisted it was his least impressive performance of this year’s tournament so far.

The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward showcased the lethal finishing which saw him win last year’s Ballon d’Or as he netted three times in the space of 26 first-half minutes at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

His goals, as well as a late Desire Doue header, allowed France to complete the first round with three wins out of three after earlier victories against Senegal and Iraq.

They progress to the last 32 as Group I winners, and there is clear evidence that France can be contenders to win the World Cup even if Kylian Mbappe is not scoring the goals.

“This is an important moment for me. But I preferred how I played against Senegal or against Iraq,” Dembele claimed. “I think I was much more influential in those games, so I think we need to stay fully concentrated because we have important things ahead of us.”

Dembele’s focus was striking, almost as impressive as his finishing against Norway, as he scored only the fourth hat-trick by a France player at a World Cup.

Just Fontaine scored two during his incredible 1958 tournament. Kylian Mbappe then netted an astonishing hat-trick in the 2022 final, which France lost on penalties to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Qatar.

It is easily forgotten now in the madness of that game, but Dembele was actually substituted before half-time with France trailing 2-0 and appearing listless.

He had played a key role on their run to the final, having also made four appearances as a 21-year-old during France’s triumphant campaign in Russia in 2018.

But he had never scored a World Cup goal before breaking his duck on his 13th tournament appearance, in last Monday’s 3-0 win over Iraq.

Against Norway he displayed his ability to score with both feet, his first goal coming with his right, and his next two with his left.

Dembele’s transformation from thrilling but injury-prone and sometimes wasteful winger – as he so often was at Barcelona – into Ballon d’Or winner, came after Luis Enrique moved him into a central attacking role.

Now he is showing that France need not only rely on Mbappe, who netted a brace in each of France’s first two games but did not score against the Norwegians.

His interchanging of positions with Michael Olise between the right wing and the No. 10 role is proving a real headache for opponents, and France’s attacking arsenal is frightening.

“Their front four is the best in the competition by far,” said Norway coach Stale Solbakken, who left Erling Haaland on the bench with qualification secured.

On the sidelines, France’s players wanted to do something special to show support for coach Didier Deschamps after the death of his mother and they did just that with their win.

“Obviously all my thoughts go to Didier. I will call him later. We are all happy that he will be back with the team shortly. He will be at training tomorrow afternoon,” assistant Guy Stephan told reporters.

“All the players did what they had to do. Given that they are very close to Didier, the players wanted to do something special today on the pitch.”

France now prepare to face a third-placed team in New Jersey in the last 32 next Tuesday. Norway, who finished second on six points, will take on the Ivory Coast.

In the other match, Senegal got a much-needed boost for their goal differential with a 5-0 victory over Iraq.

They sealed a third-place group finish and are vying for one of the eight third-place spots in the round of 32. AFP, REUTERS