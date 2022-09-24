Hassan set to join centurions club

Whenever Hassan Sunny trains at the Geylang Training Centre, he would pass by pictures of Singapore football centurions in the dressing room, including one of 105-cap David Lee.

He would say to himself: "One day I'll be up there too, and be an inspiration to future generations of national players and goalkeepers."

Hassan's wish is set to be realised during Saturday's international friendly against India in Vietnam, when he will become only the second local custodian and 15th Lion to reach 100 caps (see box).

Hassan, 38, told The Straits Times: "It was something unimaginable at the start because only one goalkeeper starts every game and I have also had so many setbacks - I was on the bench for four years, injured for two years and had another two years of international inactivity because of the pandemic.

"To finally earn my 100th cap will be a moment of great honour and meaning for everything I have put into this football career."

His career between the sticks is as unlikely as it was unimaginable. Growing up in Whampoa, he used to play basketball and participate in the long and high jump as a schoolboy. He started playing football when he was only 12.

Even then, he was a midfielder, before frequent asthma attacks meant switching to a centre-back, which required less running.

His conversion into a custodian was just as accidental. Dropped as an outfielder during a trial with Tampines Rovers Under-14s, he joined the goalkeeper queue, borrowed gloves from another boy and got selected, he presumed, because he could kick the ball far.

But it was at the National Football Academy where his goalkeeping career took flight under former Lion Lee Bee Seng.

"He really shaped me as a player and as a person," said Hassan, now a father of four.

"He showed no mercy during training and, at least twice a week, I would finish the session crawling to the sidelines to get a drink. I used to think a goalkeeper's job was easier until I trained with him, but this made me a better player, and I learnt the values of hard work."