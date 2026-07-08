Harry Kane calls for calm after England’s World Cup epic against Mexico

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England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Mexico on July 5, with teammate Jude Bellingham.

KANSAS CITY - Harry Kane said England need to “calm down” after the emotionally draining win over Mexico that took them through to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel’s 10-man team won 3-2 on July 5 after a memorable backs-to-the-wall performance against the co-hosts in Estadio Azteca.

England, back at their training base in Kansas City, are enjoying some downtime ahead of their July 11 quarter-final against Erling Haaland’s Norway in Miami.

“Into the next round. Incredible night, we appreciate the support. I know we had loads in the stadium and loads watching back home staying up late,” England captain Kane said in a video on social media.

“The connection with everyone is even stronger now and we feel that more than ever.

“We recover now, we calm down, we have a couple of days relaxing and then obviously get prepared for a massive quarter-final.”

Kane, whose second-half penalty proved decisive, said the Azteca experience and the nature of the win made it one of his favourite games in an England shirt.

“Going into that game was so special, the atmosphere, the stadium... everyone was so excited to be there and play in this iconic game,” he said.

“To come through the adversities in the game and battle through the way we did and put our bodies on the line and the boys covering every blade of grass was just incredible to be part of, to be honest.

“It’s one of my favourite games in an England shirt, without a doubt.”

The 32-year-old Bayern Munich forward will come up against Golden Boot rival Haaland on Saturday.

Kane has six goals so far at the World Cup – one behind top-scorers Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Haaland. AFP