Hariss joins Lion City for 'next chapter'

After seven trophy-laden seasons with Malaysia Super League (MSL) champions Johor Darul Takzim (JDT), Lions skipper Hariss Harun is returning home to sign for Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Lion City Sailors.

Yesterday, the Malaysian club revealed on its Facebook page that the contract was "mutually terminated... in respect of Hariss' decision to return to Singapore due to family matters". It acknowledged that "the Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible (for him) to travel back home on a more regular basis".

He had half a year remaining on his contract with the team.

The 30-year-old, who will join the Sailors on a 31/2-year deal, will remain in Johor for the time being and link up with the national team in Saudi Arabia for the World Cup qualifiers in June. The earliest opportunity to play for the Sailors is the AFC Cup Group H game against Saigon on June 29.

After being unveiled online, Hariss, a father of three, thanked his former employers and said: "I'm thrilled to return home. The SPL is where I started my career, and it's exciting to now be a part of the Lion City Sailors' vision of building up a club that can act as a catalyst for the SPL and Singapore football.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with JDT, and it was an honour to have worn the armband for a team that enjoyed tremendous success on the pitch while also making amazing improvements off the field too.

"I can't wait to get started on my next chapter with the Sailors, and I look forward to years of Sailors' on-field success and off-the-pitch progress."

His arrival comes at a time when the Sailors - formerly known as Home United who became Singapore's first privatised club last year - are building their squad in a bid to win the SPL title and qualify for the AFC Champions League.

The Sailors are second in the SPL, one point behind defending champions Albirex Niigata after nine games. However, they are also in search of a new head coach after Aurelio Vidmar jumped ship to join Thai champions BG Pathum last month.

Sailors chief executive Chew Chun-Liang said: "Hariss is a model professional who has shown that he is a leader in the dressing room as well as on the pitch, and we're looking forward to him contributing to all the various facets of the Lion City Sailors project."

Sailors forward and SPL 2020 Player of the Year Gabriel Quak is also delighted to have his good friend on board.

He said: "We all know the steel he brings to midfield and the high standards he has for himself on and off the pitch.

"Having played with Hariss since our National Football Academy days, we will not be short on chemistry. It's great to reunite and strive for success together again."

Hariss' professional career began when he joined the Young Lions as a 16-year-old in 2007. After winning the MSL with the LionsXII in 2013, he joined JDT in 2014, when the Malaysian club began their domestic dominance.

The Malaysians made him the highest-earning Singaporean footballer in 2015, when he signed a two-year deal for US$30,000 (S$39,700) a month. His salary with the Sailors is understood to be a lower five-figure sum.

In 2017, Hariss joined the Sailors' predecessors Home on a one-year loan from JDT, after a botched loan stint with then third-tier Spanish outfit CE L'Hospitalet.

With Hariss playing a key defensive role in 197 appearances, which also yielded 12 goals and five assists, JDT won seven consecutive league titles, the 2015 AFC Cup, two Malaysia Cups and one Malaysia FA Cup.

Johor Crown Prince and JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim paid tribute to his former skipper and hailed Hariss as a JDT legend, writing on Facebook: "You will always have my support, our support and you will always be part of the JDT family."