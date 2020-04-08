Hariss happy to do his part

Lions and Johor Darul Takzim skipper Hariss Harun has become the first Singaporean footballer to take a salary reduction during the coronavirus pandemic. But this time, he does not expect his peers to follow his lead.

The 29-year-old is part of the JDT team of players, coaches and staff who have agreed to take a 33 per cent pay cut from this month to chip in to the Johor Disaster Fund.

He believes those who have more should contribute during this difficult period, but also feels people should not be forced to do so.

He told The Straits Times: "At JDT, we are well-paid and well looked after. With many people in Johor suffering and struggling with the virus and the lockdown, we feel that we need to help."

The Malaysia Super League (MSL) club are noted not just for their generous wages - with players like Hariss earning over $30,000 a month - but also for their philanthropy.

In 2016, the Southern Tigers gave financial aid to Brazilian side Chapecoense, who were decimated by a plane crash. The following year, they donated their Malaysia Cup prize money to help flood victims in Penang. Last year, they raised RM680,000 (S$223,200) for charity through an exhibition match at Larkin Stadium.

Their latest pay cut is in line with what top European clubs like Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich have done. But Premier League clubs have been slow to react, drawing widespread criticism.

In Singapore, there have been discussions about the matter, while across the Causeway, the Malaysian Football League staff will take a 10 to 20 per cent pay cut. But the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) has resisted the same move for players (outside of JDT), stating that many of their members do not earn big salaries.

MSL giants Selangor have already assured their players and staff that they will not face pay cuts.

Football website Goal.com reported that an internal memo dated on Saturday and written by club president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin read: "I am pleased to inform that Selangor's finances for the next few months are solid.

"The management will hold discussions with our sponsors... to ensure that the sponsorship deals that have been agreed will continue to be received."

Hariss has backed the PFAM.

WE DO WHAT WE CAN We don't all earn the same. A percentage means different things to different people, who have different responsibilities. HARISS HARUN, Lions captain and father of two, acknowledging that circumstances are not the same for every player.

"We don't all earn the same. A percentage means different things to different people, who have different responsibilities," he said.

"Of course, it would be nice that those who have more can help, but I feel you can't force every footballer to take a pay cut. These things should be encouraged, not forced."

As the world tries to contain the contagion, one thing that is enforced is that football training and matches have stopped in most leagues. The last session for JDT - who have won the MSL for six straight years and lead the table with 10 points after four games - was on March 15.

Since then, Hariss has been going to the gym to keep up with his club's fitness programme but the circuit-breaker measures introduced by the Government last week means he has to improvise further. He has weights and resistant bands at his Punggol home but is looking to get an exercise bike.

The father of a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter said: "We just have to adapt as best as we can. Like most people, we footballers are also worried about our livelihood, but there are also more important things out there.

"For me, it's a chance to bond with my children at home.

"Only when everyone does their part and be socially responsible, will we be able to get through this crisis."