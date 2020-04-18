Hardman Hunter, 76, loses battle with coronavirus

LONDON • Former Leeds United defender Norman "Bites Yer Legs" Hunter yesterday died at 76 after contracting the coronavirus, the Championship leaders revealed yesterday.

"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and, despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of National Health Service staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," the second-tier English side said.

"He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club and earned his nickname through his tough tackling. He won two top-flight league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup with them and was also part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad even though he did not play a game.

Hunter, who won 28 caps for the Three Lions, was also the first winner of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year award in 1974 and the PFA said the game had lost a legend.

Former England teammate Alan Mullery paid tribute to a man who never lost his competitive spirit, even when on holiday.

"We used to go on cruises together," he told Sky Sports.

"I remember we were on a trip once and we were playing the crew and I was the referee and he was playing.

"He's hit this fellow in a 50-50 tackle and this fellow did three somersaults and landed on his backside.

"I said to him, 'Norman, these passengers have paid a lot of money to come on it.' And he said, 'We've still got to win, Alan. We can't let them win'. To talk about him as a footballer, he was probably one of the hardest footballers you would ever come up against. And off the field he was absolutely gentle."

Former England forward Gary Lineker also had fond memories of the hardman stamping his authority on the pitch.

"Grew up watching that great Leeds side of which he was a huge part," he tweeted.

"This awful virus was one crunching tackle too far but he'll be biting yer legs somewhere. RIP Norman."

Other clubs also issued their condolences, including Scottish giants Celtic, Premier League clubs Sheffield United and Manchester City.

REUTERS