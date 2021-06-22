For Subscribers
Hard work off field
Local women players work part time and train extra to fulfil their dream in Australia
Three months after national footballer Siti Rosnani Azman moved to Australia to play for semi-professional club South West Queensland Thunder in Toowoomba, she found herself working on farmlands instead of playing in football fields.
The Covid-19 pandemic brought the 2020 National Premier Leagues Women's (NPLW) to a halt in March last year, forcing Rosnani, 24, who receives an allowance for each game she plays, to reorganise her plans.