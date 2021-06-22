Hard work off field

Three months after national footballer Siti Rosnani Azman moved to Australia to play for semi-professional club South West Queensland Thunder in Toowoomba, she found herself working on farmlands instead of playing in football fields.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the 2020 National Premier Leagues Women's (NPLW) to a halt in March last year, forcing Rosnani, 24, who receives an allowance for each game she plays, to reorganise her plans.