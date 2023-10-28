‘Happy’ Jenni Hermoso scores on Spain return after World Cup kiss scandal

SALERNO – Jenni Hermoso scored a superb 89th-minute goal to help Spain snatch a 1-0 win over Italy in the Nations League on Friday as she returned to the national team for the first time since their Women’s World Cup success in August.

Forward Hermoso, made a triumphant return following the kiss scandal involving former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales and after being left out of the matches against Sweden and Switzerland in September.

Rubiales resigned last month after the allegedly unsolicited kiss on Hermoso’s lips at the World Cup presentation ceremony caused outrage among players, government officials and many in wider Spanish society and raised questions over sexism in sport.

Hermoso, 33, came on as a second-half substitute for the world champions in Salerno, after not being selected for games in September by coach Montse Tome to “protect” her.

Hermoso, who now plays for Pachuca in Mexico, was in the right place at the right time to fire home the rebound after Alexia Putellas’ shot was saved, helping Spain hold on to top spot in League A Group 4 with nine points, while Sweden are on six and Italy with three. They face bottom side Switzerland, who have yet to earn a point, on Tuesday.

“I can tell you (I thought about) many things, but life sometimes gives you little gifts, and today I thought about a lot of people behind (me) this time. I am happy because thanks to them today I enjoyed football once again,” Hermoso told TVE.

Hermoso is Spain’s top goalscorer with 52 goals for her country in 102 appearances.

“What better joy than to get back here and feel good again, to score the goal that gets the win – now I can only smile,” she added.

Losing World Cup finalists England were also in action on Friday, when a Lauren Hemp’s first-half strike was enough to beat Belgium 1-0 and boost their Nations League hopes and chances of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Belgium had entered the contest as Nations League Group A1 leaders but sank to third by full-time as the Netherlands beat Scotland 4-0 to go top, while the Lionesses moved up to second.

The group winners will progress to the semi-finals with a place at the Paris 2024 Games the prize for the two finalists.

Hemp pounced after the Red Flames failed to clear a corner to score the only goal after just 13 minutes.

“We started the game really well, with a lot of pace and looked dangerous straight away,” said England coach Sarina Wiegman.

“Our tempo dropped in the second half and they then looked dangerous. It is just a lot easier when we score more and make it more comfortable.”

The two sides meet again in Leuven on Tuesday and England can ill afford any slip-ups if they are to keep pace with the Dutch.

The Netherlands travel to Wembley in December in what could be the group decider before England finish their campaign with a trip to rivals Scotland. AFP, REUTERS