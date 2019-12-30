Happy holidays for the Red Devils

LONDON • For all the question marks over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players, Manchester United will head into the New Year in contention for a top-four spot.

The greater inconsistency shown by their Premier League rivals has played a part, but forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have also stepped up their game.

United ended the year with back-to-back top-flight wins on Saturday night, beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor - after defeating Newcastle 4-1 barely 48 hours earlier - to move up to fifth in the table.

Martial and Rashford scored late in each half as United ended a club-record 14-game run without a clean sheet in the English top flight.

According to Opta, the former, who notched his seventh league strike, has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his 13 league starts this season.

Rashford is also enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career and, with 12 league goals, he is the joint-third highest scorer in the league this term.

Declaring his delight with the away league victory, just their third of the season, Rashford said: "We could have been more clinical.

"Their centre-halves were heading away every single ball that came in and it wasn't easy, but we did well to get the win."

On his impressive understanding with Martial, Rashford talked up the France international's qualities, saying: "He was brilliant again today. For a forward, there's nothing better than scoring goals.

"Hopefully, it keeps his confidence high and this can continue until the end of the season."

Despite the absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, which meant Nemanja Matic was pressed into just his third league start of the season, the visitors had little trouble gaining the upper hand over a cautious Burnley side.

The Clarets have not beaten United since 2009 and they never looked likely to spring a surprise against the Red Devils, who have won six of their past eight games in all competitions.

"In the first half, I thought we were very good. We controlled it and dominated it," said United manager Solskjaer. "Second half, of course, there will be a couple more incidents in your box because they are throwing the ball into it, but it was great defending.

"We want to get (in the top four) and we're not far away. We did (challenge) towards the end of last season as well, we were close to the top four, but then we dropped off.

"Now they've responded to the (2-0) defeat by Watford, I put a challenge to them and they've put my words to shame so I'm very happy with them."

The rare clean sheet was also a big positive for a backline that has been heavily criticised for their continued vulnerability despite Solskjaer trying to plug their holes in the summer through big-money signings in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

"We're a team who haven't been conceding many chances, but set pieces and other basic things have been letting us down," said Maguire, who at £80 million (S$141.4 million) is the world's most expensive defender.

"On our day, we can beat anyone, but we've been far too inconsistent this year. We didn't perform at all at Watford, so it was important to come here, do the basics well and keep the clean sheet."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS