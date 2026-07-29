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Rafaelson (centre) training with the Vietnam team in Hanoi on July 29. The Brazil-born forward will be the dangerman when Vietnam face Singapore on July 31.

– The Lions could be forgiven for still having nightmares of a 1.85m bull of a centre-forward who dashed their hopes of making it to the 2024 ASEAN Championship final by scoring three goals over two legs in Vietnam’s 5-1 semi-final win over Singapore.

In a barnstorming debut campaign, Brazil-born Rafaelson helped the Golden Star Warriors win their third ASEAN title as he also picked up the best player and top scorer awards with seven goals.

Two years on, the 29-year-old could once again dent the Lions’ ambitions of progressing in the tournament as he leads the line for the defending champions when they host world No. 148 Singapore in a Group A game at the My Dinh National Stadium on July 31.

The Lions are top of the group with a perfect two wins, but 99th-ranked Vietnam and world No. 118 Indonesia are behind because they have played and won only one game.

After scoring once in the 7-0 drubbing of Timor-Leste on July 24, Rafaelson took his tally to 12 goals in 10 international appearances.

With his brute strength and clinical finishing, one is tempted to call him the “Hanoi Haaland”, even if he does have a better strike rate than Norway striker Erling.

After the match, Rafaelson, whose Vietnamese name is Nguyen Xuan Son, said: “I’m happy that I scored a goal. Scoring goals is always a striker’s job. There are matches where I don’t score as many goals as I’d like, but I always try and work hard.

“In the match against Singapore, I will try even harder. That’s my responsibility.”

Born in the north-eastern Brazil city of Pirapemas, he played for the Bahia and Vitoria youth teams before he joined Japan’s Vegalta Sendai on loan in 2018 and moved to Denmark’s Naestved the following year.

In 2019, he arrived in Vietnam to sign for Nam Dinh, followed by stints with Da Nang and Binh Dinh in the following years, as he registered 37 goals and eight assists in 75 games.

But it was not until he returned to Nam Dinh in 2023 that he truly exploded into form, as he grabbed 61 goals and 10 assists in 61 games across three seasons and helped his club win only their second V.League title in 2024.

In the same year, he became a Vietnam citizen. Despite fulfilling FIFA’s five-year residency requirement to play for an adopted country only on Dec 20, 2024, he received a call-up even though he could not play in their first three group games, and justified their decision with an avalanche of goals.

In 10 international appearances, Rafaelson had failed to score only in two matches – the second leg of the Asean Championship final against Thailand in which he broke his leg after 34 minutes, and a 3-0 friendly win over Bangladesh in March 2026.

According to local reports, he is the first player without Vietnamese blood to represent the country in official tournaments.

Worryingly for the Lions, Rafaelson will not be the only Brazil-born player to worry about as the hosts also boast midfielder Hendrio (Do Hoang Hen, four caps, three goals) and striker Geovane Magno (Nguyen Tai Loc, one cap, no goals).

The introduction of the naturalised players offers Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik more options in terms of tactics as he attempts to lead his team to a first successful title defence.

In the win over Timor-Leste, “Hanoi Haaland” transformed into “Hanoi Harry” (Kane), dropping deep into his half and playing his teammates through, or creating space for supporting players like Hendrio, Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Dinh Bac, who scored a hat-trick.

Rafaelson said: “It’s easy playing alongside intelligent teammates. We coordinated well. The whole team did well and I’m sure everyone is very happy with this victory.

“I may not win the top scorer title but as long as Vietnam win the tournament again, I’ll be happy.”

Vietnam are in great run of form. They have won their last 14 games as part of an 18-match unbeaten run since a 2-1 loss to Thailand in September 2024. This excludes a 3-0 win over Malaysia they were awarded after the Malaysians were found to have fielded ineligible players in a 4-0 Asian Cup qualifying win in 2025.

Their unbeaten streak against Singapore goes even further back. Since the Lions beat Vietnam 1-0 in the 1998 ASEAN Championship final, they have been winless in 16 games against the same opponents with seven draws and nine losses.

Kim said modestly: “We are also facing difficulties. We need to retain the title, but for now, we need to focus on each match.

“To win, we must fight as a team. I really want the players to demonstrate that, to take control and enjoy the game.”