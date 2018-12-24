Handsome payouts for Mourinho - three sacks full

LONDON • Another three-year cycle has ended with yet another Jose Mourinho sacking and a handsome payout.

The Portuguese manager's reign at Manchester United - despite signing an improved deal to 2020 just 11 months ago - was cut short last Tuesday after the English Premier League football club's worst start to a season in 28 years.

His third firing - twice with Chelsea - was also partly triggered by a much-publicised breakdown in the relationship he had with several United players, notably Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Antonio Valencia.

The "Special One" has long had a history of falling out with those under his charge - from Iker Casillas at Real Madrid to Adrian Mutu and Mateja Kezman during his first Chelsea spell, and Juan Mata when he was reappointed.

Mourinho leaves Old Trafford with his reputation as one of football's most divisive characters even more pronounced, but he still remains a tempting proposition for any club willing to eschew aesthetics for short-term success.

However, there is a price to pay for appointing Mourinho as his past teams can attest to - not only the dressing room rifts and trail of bruised egos, but also the huge compensation figures he will command should things not work out.

According to The Daily Mail, United owe him £22.5 million (S$39 million) as the club are still in the running for the Champions League, entitling him to a 25 per cent bonus on top of his basic salary package of £18 million.

$86.8m Jose Mourinho's reported sum of payouts (£50 million) from his sackings at Chelsea (twice) and Manchester United.

The 55-year-old reportedly pocketed £18 million from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich when he experienced his first dismissal in September 2007 after a series of rows with the Russian, despite leading the club to six trophies in three years at Stamford Bridge.

While the pair patched things up, leading to his re-hiring by the Blues in the summer of 2013, The Mirror claimed Mourinho received another £9.5 million payoff after a run of nine losses in 16 Premier League games left his position untenable on Dec 17, 2015.

The only club where Mourinho has not been richly rewarded despite things ending on a sour note has been Real. Club president Florentino Perez insisted in May 2013 that there was "no compensation" for him. The LaLiga giants then announced they had reached a "mutual agreement" to end their three-year relationship at the end of the term.