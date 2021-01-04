'Handbrake off' as Arsenal surge ahead

LONDON • Arsenal is a classic case of how quickly things can turn around in football.

Just two weeks ago, the talk was that the Gunners were embroiled in a relegation battle, with manager Mikel Arteta a dead man walking after their worst top-flight start to a season since 1974-75.

Three Premier League wins on the bounce, however, has not only quelled the sack rumours but also filled the fans with hope that the club can now make a concerted push for the top six and more.

Despite Arsenal's awful start, there is only a six-point difference between them and Tottenham, who are in the top four on 29 points.

Arteta is also convinced that the prospects for their season are now "completely different" after thrashing West Bromwich Albion 4-0 away on Saturday, picking up nine points in eight days.

"I'm so happy we were able to achieve the target that we had because the table looks completely different," said the Spaniard, who had found his job under threat just four months after winning the FA Cup. "The energy we have around the place is much better and wins bring a lot of confidence. You can see that today in the way the team played."

Kieran Tierney got the ball rolling, cutting in from the left flank and firing home his second goal for Arsenal before 19-year-old winger Bukayo Saka finished off a superb team effort before the break to double their advantage.

Alexandre Lacazette, the team's top scorer this term, then struck twice in the second half and with the pressure off, confidence is seeping back into the team.

"I think previously we lost games that we were really unlucky in and most of them was our own fault, because we made some errors and lacked some discipline," the Frenchman told reporters.

"But obviously, you need to win football matches and now this brings a different momentum, the players they get the handbrake off and you can see that they are more free to play. This is an Arsenal team with the idea that I want."

Arteta also revealed the imminent return to fitness of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who has missed the last six league games owing to injury, would provide a huge boost.

On their £45 million (S$80.2 million) deadline-day signing, who has only made four starts in the league so far, he added: "We've been missing him.

"He brings something different to the team. He's a player with an enormous talent, but as well someone who can transform the team the way we want.

"He is feeling good. He needs another two or three good sessions to see if he is 100 per cent available to play. If that is the case, great news for us."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS