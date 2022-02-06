Handball rule and United's profligacy anger Rangnick

MANCHESTER • Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick slammed the decision to allow Middlesbrough's equaliser to stand despite a handball in the build-up but admitted his side had only themselves to blame after they crashed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on penalties on Saturday.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and, with no further goals in extra time at Old Trafford, it went to a penalty shoot-out which Boro won 8-7 after United substitute Anthony Elanga missed following 15 successful conversions.

Rangnick was left puzzled by second-tier Boro's 64th-minute equaliser after Duncan Watmore controlled a long pass with his hand as the ball bounced off his body, before lofting a pass over Dean Henderson for the sliding Matt Crooks to net at the far post.

The video assistant referee (VAR) allowed the goal to stand as the offence was deemed to be accidental under a new rule introduced last year.

It was an incredible moment for Crooks, a boyhood United fan who started his career in the club's youth academy, like Watmore.

Said Rangnick: "How can it be accidental if he controls the ball up in the air with his hand? We conceded a goal which I don't understand why it stood.

"He controlled it with his hand. In the moment when they scored, it was clear that VAR would not allow this goal to stand."

His opposite number Chris Wilder, the former Sheffield United manager, seemed to agree, saying: "The decisions that are made through VAR have changed since I left the Premier League - I thought straight away it was handball. I thought it would be chalked out and am delighted it wasn't."

Watmore insisted the handball was "completely accidental".

He told ITV Sport: "If I am honest, it was completely accidental. I know it obviously touched my hand, but it was not intended at all.

"I was hoping it wouldn't be (disallowed), and wasn't expecting it...

"It was amazing to make a difference and to set up Croosky. We were in the United age group together here, so it is quite special for both of us."

The handball rule was tweaked for this season.

Former English Premier League and Fifa referee Mark Clattenburg explained in his Daily Mail column: "The tweaked law says a goal will only be disallowed if the scorer handles the ball - not the player in possession before him...

"Referee Anthony Taylor could have blown if he believed there had been a deliberate handball by the Boro man. He didn't think it was deliberate because a miscontrol by Watmore meant the ball flicked up to hit his arm, and I agree with that verdict."

Twelve-time FA Cup champions United opened the scoring through Jadon Sancho, who hit the crossbar inside 80 seconds, in the 25th minute and should have been out of sight before Boro's equaliser but Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, Bruno Fernandes hit the post when gifted with an open goal and Marcus Rashford was also profligate.

Said Rangnick: "We should and could have easily been up 3-0 after 45 minutes and even in the second half, we missed some great opportunities... Bruno's chance was almost like a penalty as well, so we have to blame ourselves for giving away and wasting too many opportunities in the game."

It was the Red Devils' first match since forward Mason Greenwood was arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman. He was released on bail on Wednesday but has been suspended from all football activities by the club.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE