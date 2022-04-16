Hammers urged to go all the way

LYON • West Ham United manager David Moyes wants his team to think of themselves as favourites to win the Europa League after they reached their first major European semi-final in 46 years with victory at Lyon on Thursday.

The Hammers stunned the French side 3-0 in the second leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The other last-four tie will be between Rangers and RB Leipzig, who dispatched Braga and Atalanta respectively.

Frankfurt were also the opposition in the last four of the 1976 Cup Winners' Cup, the London side's last major European semi-final.

"We're not favourites, but I want the players to think that they are," Moyes said. "I want the players to have great self-belief and I want them to think (that) right from the start of the tournament.

"I've always thought the form we were in at the start this season, I would have taken anybody on at that time."

He already has the pundits believing. Former England midfielder and Hammers academy product Joe Cole said on BT Sport: "I think West Ham will win the tournament.

"I said it at the start of the year that I think they've got a great chance of winning this tournament with all the ingredients, so why not, let's get ready for (the final in) Sevilla...

"The Moyes-iah can do no wrong. He gets it right all the time. He's at his absolute peak as a manager. West Ham beat them very well...

"Everything West Ham have, resilience, robustness, Lyon did not have. Sometimes in football it's like a Hollywood film, scripted, in (captain) Mark Noble's last year... it's a wonderful moment."

West Ham opened the scoring via Craig Dawson in the 38th minute and added another just before half-time, thanks to Declan Rice. Jarrod Bowen sealed the tie three minutes after the break.

England midfielder Rice insisted Lyon's gloating had "came back to bite them". He said: "Obviously (Moussa) Dembele winking at the camera in the first leg and then their Twitter admin somehow saying they don't know how they're not going to get through.

"So those things come back to bite you and we stayed quiet, put in a performance and now West Ham are in the semis."

Lyon fans tried to invade the Groupama Stadium pitch after the final whistle in ugly scenes as dozens of supporters pushed the safety barriers that were held by stewards.

France's Ligue 1 has been hit by a spate of fan violence this season. A Lyon game was called off in December after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE