Hammers through after Moyes' 1,000th match

LONDON • Tomas Soucek's own goal may have spoilt David Moyes' 1,000th game in management, but the West Ham boss was still thrilled with his feat.

The Hammers qualified for the Europa League knockout phase despite the Czech's blunder costing them victory in a 2-2 draw at Genk on Thursday, while fellow Premier League side Leicester have work to do after being held 1-1 at home by Spartak Moscow.

West Ham are on the brink of clinching top spot in Group H - they are four points ahead of Dinamo Zagreb (six) with two games left - but needed Said Benrahma's double in Belgium to preserve their unbeaten record in Europe.

Moyes rested some key players ahead of Liverpool's visit to the London Stadium tomorrow and paid the price as Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring for Genk after just four minutes.

The introduction of Soucek, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen after the break helped turn the game around. But the Hammers dropped points for the first time in the group when Soucek's diving header flew into his own net three minutes from time.

"It's a moment I'll really remember because the game will always be remembered for Tomas Soucek's own goal," Moyes said on his personal landmark.

"But overall I am thrilled to reach a thousand games. It is a great achievement.

"I think a draw is the right result. I look at it that we've qualified. We are trying to keep players fresh for the Premier League, so somewhere along the line it was going to get bumpy."

Leicester remain third in Group C after Jamie Vardy missed a second-half penalty at the King Power Stadium. Victor Moses headed Spartak in front before Daniel Amartey quickly levelled.

Serie A leaders Napoli top the group after thrashing Legia Warsaw 4-1 to move to seven points, with the Poles on six and Leicester on five.

"Overall the players played well, created lots of chances and we missed the penalty," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

"We never had the killer instinct in the box to take the opportunities."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE