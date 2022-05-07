Hammers 'gutted' after Europa League exit

FRANKFURT • West Ham manager David Moyes was disappointed but proud of his team as Eintracht Frankfurt reached their first European final in 42 years after a 1-0 home win on Thursday sealed a 3-1 aggregate victory in their Europa League semi-final clash.

The Hammers had left-back Aaron Cresswell sent off early on and Moyes was also dismissed from the sidelines with 12 minutes left for a kicking a ball at a ball boy.

"Really disappointed. Things didn't go for us on the night," the Scot told BT Sport.

"Small things didn't happen but I am really proud of the players. How they played with 10 men was fantastic. They stayed in it.

"I kicked a ball back at a ball boy so I apologise for that."

Colombia striker Rafael Borre netted the first-half winner on the night to book Frankfurt a place in the final on May 18 in Seville against Scottish giants Rangers, who beat RB Leipzig 3-1 and won 3-2 on aggregate.

Frankfurt are also now just one win away from qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since losing the 1960 European Cup final to Real Madrid.

"A dream has finally come true," said club president Peter Fischer.

"This city deserves it. And now we're going to win this thing."

Frankfurt are into their first European final since winning the Uefa Cup in 1980, while West Ham missed out on their first since 1976.

"We just played a team that played a similar way to us and it caught us out," said Hammers captain Declan Rice.