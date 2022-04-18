Hammers blow their chances

LONDON • It is increasingly looking like a straight fight between Manchester United and Tottenham for fourth place in the Premier League, after rivals West Ham could only draw 1-1 with relegation-threatened Burnley at home yesterday.

Tomas Soucek scored his fifth top-flight goal of the season to cancel out Wout Weghorst's first-half strike in what was the rudder-less Clarets' first game without Sean Dyche, who on Friday was sacked after 10 years in charge.

The two points dropped saw the Hammers stay in seventh spot with five games to go, two points behind the Red Devils (54) and five behind Spurs, but having played a game more than both of them.

Arsenal are also on 54 points and have seven games to play but the Gunners are on the slide after losing their past three league fixtures.

While West Ham are now an outside bet to make the Champions League for the first time via a league finish, they can still qualify for European football's elite competition next season by winning the Europa League and it is likely their attention will shift.

David Moyes' side are in the semi-finals and the Scot will fancy his team's chances against Eintracht Frankfurt later his month as they bid to win their first major trophy since the 1981 League Cup.

The result was probably more damaging to 18th-placed Burnley's hopes of avoiding relegation after six successive top-flight seasons.

They fumbled the opportunity to close the gap on Everton - on 28 points and above them by one place - to just a point after Maxwel Cornet missed his penalty just before the break, while Jay Rodriguez also could not convert a sitter.

Their dire situation was exacerbated by the loss of Ashley Westwood to a serious leg injury, which will all but rule him out for the rest of the season and led to nine minutes of extra time in the first half.

It could have been worse as visiting goalkeeper Nick Pope ensured that they did not leave London empty-handed, producing two superb late saves to deny Michail Antonio as West Ham pushed hard for a winner.

The pressure is on Burnley to avoid the drop to the second-tier Championship with only seven league games left but they will not give up hope yet.

Caretaker boss Mike Jackson said yesterday: "I think it is a good point for us. We did really well in the first half and had the penalty miss. It's a terrific result and we had the incident with Ash as well which affected the group. We are just hoping he is OK.