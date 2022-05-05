Hammers aiming for another Europa revival

LONDON • West Ham are out of the running to reach next season's Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But they can still make the elite competition for the first time in their history - if they can overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Eintracht Frankfurt today and go on to win the Europa League later this month.

The German Bundesliga side have the initiative as they prepare to host West Ham in the second leg today.

However, the Hammers will fight tooth and nail to keep their Europa League hopes alive, as shown by their eliminations of Sevilla and Lyon in the last two rounds, as they target a first European final in 46 years.

David Moyes' side have been in this position before - the visitors lost the first leg of their last-16 tie to Sevilla and were held to a goal-less draw in their quarter-final against Lyon - so they know what it takes to mount a comeback.

Ahead of the team's trip to Germany, Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek told The Evening Standard: "We need to do it again now. It (the past fightbacks) gives confidence to us and we know that we can be a better team on Thursday, because we already played against them and we are quite confident."

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is hoping to win the first edition of the Europa Conference League to add to the two Champions Leagues, Uefa Cup and Europa League he has won as a manager.

Leicester stand in the Roma coach's way with today's semi-final second leg in Rome finely balanced at 1-1.

The Foxes, stuck in mid-table in the Premier League, have nothing left to play for this season.

Leicester defender Jonny Evans said: "It is a really tough thing to come by, silverware. Some players never get the chance to win things."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am