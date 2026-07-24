Hamburg sign Morocco's Nadir on free transfer from Marseille

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July 24 - Moroccan midfielder Bilal Nadir has swapped Ligue 1 for the Bundesliga after signing a long-term deal with Hamburg SV on a free transfer from Olympique de Marseille, the German club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins after spending five years with Marseille, where he progressed from the reserve side to the first team and made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

"I'm very happy to be a HSV player now. I can't wait to meet the HSV fans and play for Hamburg," Nadir said.

Sporting director Claus Costa praised his technical quality, work rate and ability to control the tempo of matches.

"Bilal has a lot of quality and is technically very strong," Costa said, adding that the midfielder's intelligence on and off the ball would strengthen the squad.

Born in Nice in November 2003, Nadir came through the youth ranks at Nice before joining Marseille in 2021 and making his professional debut two years later.

He received his first senior Morocco call-up in March 2025, but is still awaiting his international debut. REUTERS