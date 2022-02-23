Haller's strikes leave rival defences helter-skelter

AMSTERDAM • Sebastien Haller will be bidding to continue his remarkable scoring run in the Champions League when his Ajax Amsterdam side face Benfica in the first leg of their last-16 tie today.

The tie at the Estadio da Luz will mark their return to Lisbon, where Haller scored four times on his Champions League debut when the Dutch champions beat Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in September.

Ivory Coast international Haller went on to score 10 times in the group stage, becoming just the second player to find the net in all six group games in a Champions League campaign after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

"Before the competition if you asked me if I would score that many goals, of course I would say no," Haller told Ajax TV.

"I was happy with one already. I score one goal in the Champions League and my life is done."

The 27-year-old was the first player to score a quadruple on his debut in the competition since Marco van Basten in 1992. His goals helped Ajax top their group with maximum points, beating Sporting, Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas home and away.

His tally of 10 goals puts him one ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in the competition's scoring charts. It is also as many as Dortmund's Erling Haaland managed last season when he finished as the Champions League's leading marksman.

"Ten is... a good number because we created a lot of chances. I could have scored even more but 10 is a great number," Haller added.

Signed from West Ham United in January last year, the French-born Haller recently marked his 50th appearance for Ajax with a hat-trick of close-range finishes in a 5-0 hammering of Twente.

He has 28 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season, including six in four matches since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Eredivisie leaders Ajax are threatening another deep run in the Champions League, three years after they reached the semi-finals.

A team in which the likes of Dusan Tadic, Antony, Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis are also enjoying fine campaigns are favourites to get the better of Benfica.

Benfica qualified from their group at the expense of Barcelona but coach Jorge Jesus was sacked at the end of December, with Nelson Verissimo replacing him.

Since then, Benfica have lost the League Cup final to Sporting and slipped 12 points behind Portuguese league leaders Porto.

They do, however, boast a prolific marksman of their own in Uruguay's Darwin Nunez, who has scored 23 times this season, including a brace in the 3-0 demolition of Barcelona in September.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BENFICA V AJAX

Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 3.55am