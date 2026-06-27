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Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Morocco v Haiti - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Morocco's Achraf Hakimi IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Morocco v Haiti - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Morocco's Achraf Hakimi IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis

REUTERS

NEW YORK, June 26 - Paris St Germain defender and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi will appeal to France's highest court after a ruling confirming that he should stand trial on a rape charge, his lawyer Fanny Colin told Reuters on Friday.

Hakimi's referral for trial was confirmed by the Versailles Court of Appeal on June 19 after it upheld an investigating magistrate's order sending the 27-year-old before a criminal court over the alleged rape of a woman in 2023.

Hakimi has denied the allegation since the start of the proceedings.

The Morocco captain is with his national team at the World Cup in the United States. No trial date has been set. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.