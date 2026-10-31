Hakimi hat-trick leads PSG to 5-1 win at Le Havre

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LE HAVRE, France, Oct 30 - Flying fullback Achraf Hakimi grabbed a hat-trick as Paris St Germain went on the rampage to thrash bottom-placed Le Havre 5-1 and extend their Ligue 1 lead on Friday.

The European champions, who have several regulars out injured, could afford to leave more of their key players on the bench and still come away with an impressive victory as they moved to 20 points from their opening nine league fixtures.

They are two ahead of Lille and four above third-placed Rennes, who have 16 points. Lille moved above Rennes into second after a late goal from veteran Olivier Giroud, who came off the bench to score an 86th minute winner at home for a 1-0 derby victory over RC Lens.

Rennes were handed a 5-2 drubbing at Nice, who continued their improving form with a fourth win in five outings.

Elye Wahi netted a hat-trick for Nice, who moved up to seventh after last season narrowly avoiding relegation.

On top of his three goals at Stade Oceane, Hakimi had two assists for the goals scored by Mika Godts and Senny Mayulu after Josh Maja had given the hosts the lead.

It was PSG's ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Le Havre suffered a fifth consecutive defeat and sit bottom with two points but they briefly dared to believe as Maja handed them an early lead.

Hakimi set up Godts for the equaliser before putting his side ahead in the 28th minute with a shot in at the near post.

The Morocco international then netted from a free kick into the bottom corner in the 55th minute before being at the centre of a counter attack that saw Mayulu make it 4-1 in the 62nd minute.

Hakimi completed his hat-trick with a deflected effort in the 69th minute.

"I am happy because some players had very little playing time. If we want to win trophies, we need everyone,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

"With injuries, opportunities arise. That was particularly the case tonight for Quentin Ndjantou and David Boly, who made his Ligue 1 debut.

Wahi’s hat-trick for Nice was made up of two first half penalties and a 73rd minute first time finish. REUTERS