Haiti boss disappointed in result but not in his players

ATLANTA, June 24 - Haiti manager Sebastien Migne was disappointed his side could not earn a first World Cup point for the country but was proud of how they battled against Morocco where they twice went ahead before conceding two late goals to lose 4-2 on Wednesday.

Haiti, back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, had already been eliminated after two defeats ahead of their final Group C game.

• "I'm disappointed from a result standpoint, I would have liked for us to score more and win, but that being said, I didn't feel as though the boys gave up. Even in challenging conditions after that third goal, I was worried we would collapse," said Migne.

• "It has to do with the Haitians' culture. They just don't give up that easily. So they were a nice reflection of the culture of the country. They represented their country right."

• "We managed to show that we were worthy of this qualification. We were in the right place. Now we need to make some improvements and not wait for another 52 years."

• "It's a ripe new chapter in the history of Haiti. We were very close to making history in this World Cup, and in case we couldn't win, we wanted to leave the World Cup with our heads high, and I think we did that." REUTERS