Haaland's goal reminds me of Cruyff's, says Guardiola

LONDON - Erling Haaland's stunning acrobatic finish to beat his old club Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday sparked comparisons from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Johan Cruyff.

The Norwegian striker had been kept remarkably quiet, but needed only the slightest glimpse of goal to extend his scoring streak to six games as his telescopic left leg diverted home the winner six minutes from time at the Etihad.

Haaland has now scored 13 goals in nine games for City since they met his bargain £51 million (S$82.6 million) buyout clause from the German giants.

"Everyone knows how important a person Johan Cruyff was in my life. As a person, educator, mentor, everything," said Guardiola, an ex-Barcelona player and coach.

"He scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid (in 1973), that was quite similar. The moment he (Haaland) scored, I thought of Cruyff."

Haaland's incredible flexibility despite his giant frame also drew comparisons from Guardiola to another former Barcelona striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The veteran Swedish striker endured one unhappy season under Guardiola at the Camp Nou, but has used an upbringing in martial arts to devastating effect during his long and storied career.

"I remember my dear friend Ibrahimovic had this ability to put his leg on the roof," added Guardiola.

"Erling is quite similar. He's elastic, flexible and after has the ability to put it in the net. He's so big, but has this natural flexibility."

Jude Bellingham had given Dortmund the lead 11 minutes into the second half. But a triple substitution - Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez were called upon to add more guile in the final third - awoke City from their slumber and two goals in four minutes turned the game around.

John Stones' pile-driver from outside the box levelled proceedings with the aid of some poor goalkeeping from Alexander Meyer.

Haaland then took centre stage by somehow stretching to meet Joao Cancelo's cross to beat Meyer at his near post.

"This is how we have to play. I'm proud of the last 20, 25 minutes," said Haaland.

"Two wonderful goals today - mine was a bit better, honestly! It was... in the end a really important win."

Victory sees City open up a three-point lead at the top of Group G, with Dortmund still second after FC Copenhagen and Sevilla played out a 0-0 draw.

Bellingham admitted on the eve of the game he had no idea how Haaland can be stopped.

But Dortmund did a good job of suffocating the service to their former striker as the first 45 minutes had little goalmouth action of note.

"I think we were brilliant for the majority of the game," said Bellingham.

"We gave them little to work with. But great teams, you give them a yard and they hurt you."

AFP, REUTERS