Haaland wows Guardiola with goal sense and humility

LONDON • After Erling Haaland opened his account for Manchester City with a double against West Ham on his debut last weekend, the Premier League's record scorer, Alan Shearer, jokingly tweeted "258 to go", in reference to his 260-goal tally.

No player has yet come close to matching the Newcastle great's mark - Wayne Rooney is second on the list on 208 - and Haaland is miles away.

But at only 22, the Norway striker does have huge upside and, if he can carry over the form he had at Borussia Dortmund - where he bagged 86 goals in 89 matches - and stays long enough in the English game, there is no limit to what he can achieve.

After the past two seasons experimenting with a false nine, City boss Pep Guardiola opted to bring in Haaland for £51 million (S$84.9 million), making him the focal point of attack.

At his press conference ahead of today's league game against newly promoted Bournemouth, the Catalan again raved about his newest star, who is set to lead the line at the Etihad for the first time.

"An exceptional player but we're together one month. Not necessary to tell you, we all know it. He's an incredible competitor, wants to win," Guardiola said yesterday.

"His sense of goal. What impresses me most is he has a good education, he's humble, how much he talks with young players, not just important players, always talks. Settles good like Julian (Alvarez) and the other guys."

With rivals Liverpool having dropped two points in their opening 2-2 draw at Fulham, City already have their noses in front after their win over West Ham.

Last season, the title race was settled only on the final day with Guardiola's men pipping the Reds by a point, and that was also the case in the 2018-19 season.

Guardiola acknowledged how tight the margins can be, saying: "We're able to create this rivalry, the last years the biggest opponent we face in the titles is Liverpool, it's an honour.

"Before it didn't happen until (City owner) Sheikh Mansour took over and make an investment to make a good environment to compete with the elite of English football.

"Sport is like this, individual and collective, you need someone to get you better."

Guardiola also confirmed Sergio Gomez, who is set to be City's fourth signing of the season after Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega, will not be loaned out.

On Thursday, City agreed an £11 million fee with Anderlecht for the Spain Under-21 defender.

"He's going to stay with us, alongside Joao (Cancelo)," Guardiola said of Gomez.

Holding midfielder Phillips will miss today's game, along with defender Aymeric Laporte, but otherwise City have a fully fit squad.

REUTERS

MAN CITY V BOURNEMOUTH

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 9.50pm