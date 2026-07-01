Haaland the hero again as Norway edge Ivory Coast to advance at World Cup
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
ARLINGTON, Texas, June 30 - Norway's Erling Haaland scored four minutes from time to earn a 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday and set up a meeting with Brazil.
• Haaland’s 86th-minute winner came from a tap-in for his fifth goal of the tournament.
• Norway winger Antonio Nusa opened the scoring with a curling effort six minutes before halftime.
• Substitute Amad Diallo dribbled his way through for a 74th-minute equaliser.
• Torbjorn Heggem had an effort from a corner cleared off the Ivorian goalline midway through the second half.
• Norway return to New York to take on Brazil in the last-16 on Sunday. REUTERS