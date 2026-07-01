Haaland the hero again as Norway edge Ivory Coast to advance at World Cup

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ARLINGTON, Texas, June 30 - Norway's Erling Haaland scored four minutes from time to earn a 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday and set up a meeting with Brazil.

• Haaland’s 86th-minute winner came from a tap-in for his fifth goal of the tournament.

• Norway winger Antonio Nusa opened the scoring with a curling effort six minutes before halftime.

• Substitute Amad Diallo dribbled his way through for a 74th-minute equaliser.

• Torbjorn Heggem had an effort from a corner cleared off the Ivorian goalline midway through the second half.

• Norway return to New York to take on Brazil in the last-16 on Sunday. REUTERS