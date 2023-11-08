Haaland scores twice as Man City clinch Champions League last 16 place

MANCHESTER, England - Erling Haaland scored twice as holders Manchester City cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games remaining after a 3-0 victory over Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side maintained their 100% record and lead Group G with 12 points from four games. Young Boys, who were reduced to 10 men when Sandro Lauper was shown a red card in the 53rd minute, are fourth in the group with one point.

City applied pressure from kickoff and Haaland broke the deadlock from a penalty in the 23rd minute after Lauper's tackle on Matheus Nunes in the box. The Norwegian striker pumped a fist in the air after sending goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi the wrong way.

Phil Foden doubled City's lead seconds before halftime when Jack Grealish spotted him out wide. The England midfielder cut into the box and beat Racioppi with a low shot.

Haaland's second goal - and fourth in two games against Young Boys - was a beautiful left-footed rocket from 20 yards out in the 51st minute. The 23-year-old was subbed off to a standing ovation from the home crowd a few minutes later. REUTERS