Haaland could haunt old club Dortmund on return

LONDON - Borussia Dortmund know only too well of Erling Haaland's ability to destroy defences in the Champions League, but the German Bundesliga giants may die by the sword they previously lived by when they visit Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Norwegian blossomed into one of the world's most feared strikers during his 21/2 years in Germany, scoring an incredible 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund.

Eight games into his City career, he has already scored 12 times for the English champions including two goals against Sevilla in a 4-0 victory to top their Champions League Group G on goal difference, ahead of Dortmund.

"His numbers in all his career, not just here but when he was in previous teams, is quite similar," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

"He has an incredible sense of goal."

Haaland's bargain €60 million (S$85.1 million) buyout clause meant he had his choice of clubs after he had outgrown his surroundings in the Bundesliga.

He followed in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze as stars of the future to fly the nest after briefly leaving their mark in western Germany.

However, Haaland may prove the biggest loss of all with the 22-year-old threatening to rewrite records set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi that many believed would remain intact for generations.

His double against Sevilla took his tally in the Champions League to 24 goals in 20 games.

At the same stage of their careers, Ronaldo, the competition's all-time top scorer with 140, had scored just once, while Messi struck eight times in his first 20 matches in Europe's elite club competition.

"I love the Champions League. I have to say this, it's a big dream for me," Haaland told Telemundo Deportes this week, as he revealed the competition's anthem is the ringtone on his phone.

"When I wake up every morning, I listen to this song. It's my favourite competition."

Haaland's haul in the Champions League was also why City were so desperate to sign him as the successor to the club's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero.

Under Guardiola, City have won four Premier League titles in the past five years. Yet, the billions invested in the club since 2008 have so far fallen short when it comes to winning the Champions League.

"This fella is going to break virtually every goalscoring record there is," tweeted former England striker Michael Owen.

"He's too big, too quick, clinical in front of goal and he's playing in a team that create dozens of chances."

While City have plenty of attacking options, there are issues in defence - Kyle Walker and John Stones are doubts and Aymeric Laporte is out, which means former Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji could face his old club.

The German side have a host of absentees including Gregor Kobel, Sebastien Haller, Mahmoud Dahoud and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

AFP

MAN CITY V DORTMUND

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am