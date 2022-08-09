Haaland adapting perfectly: Guardiola

LONDON • Manchester City's new blockbuster signing Erling Haaland has been quick to adapt to the Premier League champions' style of play, manager Pep Guardiola said after the Norway striker's double helped them beat West Ham United 2-0 on Sunday.

The £51 million (S$85.1 million) buy from Borussia Dortmund marked his English top-flight debut by scoring a goal in each half, including a penalty in the first period, as City began their title defence in impressive fashion at the London Stadium.

"We didn't have any doubt a guy who has scored goals since he was born that he would score goals here," Guardiola told Sky Sports about the 22-year-old, who plundered 86 strikes in 89 appearances for Dortmund.

"Haaland gives us his qualities. We are not going to change much, we will adapt, we know we have a threat there. He is an incredible deep runner and finisher.

"He is adapting perfectly in the way we want to play. We are going to find him more and more, and hopefully, we can give him the opportunity to score more goals."

Haaland, who is the first City player to score twice on his league debut since club legend Sergio Aguero in 2011, also warned he was only getting started, with ominous signs of a tantalising link-up with playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

"It's about the connections we do every day in training. This will come even more, so I'm not worried," he said. "It could have been more."

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted the hosts had been outfoxed by City, who dominated possession on Sunday.

"They were so good. I felt that tactically they completely outdid us today," he added. "It was a case of trying to stay in the game... They were far better than us and we couldn't cope today."

