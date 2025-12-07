Straitstimes.com header logo

Gyokeres urges Arsenal to bounce back after Villa end unbeaten run

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 6, 2025 Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres in action with Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen REUTERS/David Klein

Dec 7 - Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres said the Premier League leaders must quickly move on from Saturday’s disappointing 1-2 defeat at Aston Villa after a 95th-minute winner from Emiliano Buendia ended their 18-match unbeaten run.

The win, the ninth for Villa in their last 10 games, allowed them to close the gap on top of the table, putting pressure on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

“It's football. If you score in the last few seconds or minutes, that is an unbelievable feeling, so it goes both ways,” Gyokeres said, according to Arsenal's website.

"Today, unfortunately, it was the other way. It's tough, but you learn from it.

“You can always find some positives, but it's still a very difficult way to lose a football game."

While Arsenal still maintain their pole position after Saturday's games, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are now just two behind after their 3-0 win over Sunderland and Villa trail the leaders by three points. 

“We are of course disappointed with the result," the Swedish striker said.

“It's not a great feeling right now, but it's only December and there are a lot of games to play.

“If we focus on what we can control and do in our favour and focus on the next game, we'll be better."

Arsenal will next face Club Brugge in a Champions League game on Wednesday, before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday. REUTERS

