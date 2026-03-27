Gyokeres hat-trick sends Swedes through to World Cup playoff showdown with Poland

VALENCIA, Spain, March 26 - Sweden are 90 minutes from a place in the World Cup finals after striker Viktor Gyokeres scored a superb hat-trick to sweep aside Ukraine on Thursday and set up a winner-takes-all playoff game against Poland in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Playing in their alternate kit of blue shirts, shorts and socks, the Swedes took an early lead when Benjamin Nygren flashed the ball across the box and Gyokeres was on hand to stab it into the net from close range in the sixth minute, rocking the Ukrainians back on their heels.

The best of Ukraine's early chances fell to Vladyslav Vanat at the near post midway through the first half, and though he managed to flick the ball over Swedish keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt, it was just off target and there was no-one on hand to turn it into the empty net.

With the game being played in Spain because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Serhiy Rebrov's side battled bravely, but they struggled to create pressure on the Swedish goal, and when they did they found Nordfeldt in inspired form between the posts.

The Ukrainians found themselves two goals down six minutes into the second half as Nordfeldt launched a long ball for Gyokeres, and he latched onto it and cut inside before unleashing a quick-fire shot that took Ukraine keeper Anatoliy Trubin by surprise, flying past him and into the net.

The game was effectively decided in the 71st minute when Gyokeres was again played in behind and Trubin felled him in the box to give away a penalty and earn a yellow card, with the 27-year-old striker dusting himself off to complete his hat-trick by blasting the resulting spot kick into the net.

Ukraine grabbed a consolation goal through Matviy Ponomarenko in the 90th minute but that was as close as they came, and the final whistle saw the travelling Swedish fans celebrate wildly ahead as they grabbed one more chance at a World Cup berth. REUTERS