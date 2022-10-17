Gunners win amid chaos

LONDON - There was high drama at Elland Road as Arsenal survived a missed penalty and were also indebted to two video assistant referee (VAR) calls that overturned another spot-kick and a goal as they recorded their best start to a Premier League season on Sunday.

In a match that was suspended for 38 minutes shortly after kick off due to a power cut, Mikel Arteta's side were under intense pressure from an energetic Leeds side from the get go.

The hosts pressed hard throughout a frenetic 90 minutes, but the Gunners managed to prevail 1-0 for their ninth top-flight win in 10 matches and maintain their position at the top of the table.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal against the run of play in the 35th minute after seizing onto a shocking cross-field ball by Rodrigo in his own half.

After exchanging passes with captain Martin Odegaard, he went on to smash his shot into the roof of the net from a narrow angle for his fourth league goal of the season.

Rodrigo was swiftly replaced at the break by Patrick Bamford as Leeds boss Jesse Marsch sought to ramp up the pressure.

Bamford thought he made an immediate impact but his strike right after half-time was ruled out for a foul.

William Saliba then handled the ball in the box, with VAR asking referee Chris Kavanagh to take a second look before a penalty was awarded, but Bamford's miserable cameo continued as he fired wide to give Arsenal a huge let off.

The hosts were awarded another penalty when Kavanagh sent off Gabriel Magalhaes in added time for kicking out at Bamford.

However, a VAR check revealed the Leeds striker had pushed the defender to the ground first, and both decisions were overturned.

In between, Leeds missed several other gilt-edged chances through Crysencio Summerville, Bamford and Luis Sinisterra, with the visitors' luck holding out despite six minutes of added time.