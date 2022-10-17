Gunners win amid chaos

LONDON - There was high drama at Elland Road as Arsenal survived a missed penalty and were also indebted to two video assistant referee (VAR) calls that overturned another spot-kick and a goal as they recorded their best start to a Premier League season on Sunday.
In a match that was suspended for 38 minutes shortly after kick off due to a power cut, Mikel Arteta's side were under intense pressure from an energetic Leeds side from the get go.
The hosts pressed hard throughout a frenetic 90 minutes, but the Gunners managed to prevail 1-0 for their ninth top-flight win in 10 matches and maintain their position at the top of the table.
Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal against the run of play in the 35th minute after seizing onto a shocking cross-field ball by Rodrigo in his own half.
After exchanging passes with captain Martin Odegaard, he went on to smash his shot into the roof of the net from a narrow angle for his fourth league goal of the season.
Rodrigo was swiftly replaced at the break by Patrick Bamford as Leeds boss Jesse Marsch sought to ramp up the pressure.
Bamford thought he made an immediate impact but his strike right after half-time was ruled out for a foul.
William Saliba then handled the ball in the box, with VAR asking referee Chris Kavanagh to take a second look before a penalty was awarded, but Bamford's miserable cameo continued as he fired wide to give Arsenal a huge let off.
The hosts were awarded another penalty when Kavanagh sent off Gabriel Magalhaes in added time for kicking out at Bamford.
However, a VAR check revealed the Leeds striker had pushed the defender to the ground first, and both decisions were overturned.
In between, Leeds missed several other gilt-edged chances through Crysencio Summerville, Bamford and Luis Sinisterra, with the visitors' luck holding out despite six minutes of added time.
A frustrated Marsch said: "It was a really good performance from us. Discipline, concentration over the entire match even with the late start, which was strange on the day.
"A performance that showed that when we play the way we want to play, we can be very good. That's the best team in the league right now and today, we were better."
A relieved Saka said: "It was a really tough game, Leeds did well, especially in the second half and they put a lot of pressure on us, so it is extra nice to leave with three points... today, we have showed we can win, no matter what."
Elsewhere, Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 league victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday.
The Blues are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in September and the win at Villa Park was their fifth in a row in all competitions.
They were given a helping hand by their hosts with Mount cashing in on a horribly misguided defensive header by Tyrone Mings in the sixth minute.
Villa responded well and created several good chances before the break but were frustrated by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has usurped previous No. 1 Edouard Mendy since Potter's appointment.
The Spaniard made a series of saves, including a spectacular one to deny Danny Ings an equaliser.
Any hope of the hosts salvaging something from the game disappeared in the 65th minute when Mount's dipping free kick deceived goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
Beleaguered Villa boss Steven Gerrard also suffered taunts by Chelsea fans throughout the game.
The visiting support constantly reminded the Liverpool great of his 2014 slip against the Blues that went on to hand City the title, and to top it off, there were boos from the home crowd at the final whistle.
