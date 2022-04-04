Gunners' top-4 quest sees a familiar obstacle

LONDON • As an integral part of Arsenal's 2003-04 "Invincibles" team, Patrick Vieira will always be a club favourite. But his Crystal Palace side are standing in the way of the Gunners as they seek to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Vieira is enjoying an excellent debut season as Eagles boss, guiding the team, unbeaten in their past four English Premier League games and with just one loss in seven, to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will take on Chelsea later this month.

Last month, the 1998 World Cup winner with France was also inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame - something Mikel Arteta has huge admiration for.

The Gunners boss said: "It's a huge achievement. You have to be very special to be nominated and Patrick deserves it for what he did for Arsenal and what he brought to English football."

Arsenal were lucky to escape with a point in October, salvaging a 2-2 draw in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the Emirates.

Arteta is expecting a similar challenge in the reverse fixture today. Palace are sound at the back, as proven by last month's goal-less draw with league leaders Manchester City and Marc Guehi, who made his England debut during the international break, is their standout defender.

On Vieira's side, Arteta said: "The team, especially at home, is doing really well and the coaching staff are doing a great job and we know how it is to play in their stadium."

The visitors have been boosted by the return of Bukayo Saka, the team's joint-top scorer in the league this term with nine strikes, after the forward missed both of England's friendlies last week because of Covid-19.

The 20-year-old has been subjected to some rough treatment this season from defenders in a bid to limit his influence on the pitch and Arteta called for the officials to take a firmer approach.

Meanwhile, West Ham defeated 10-man Everton 2-1 last night with goals from Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen. Mason Holgate replied for the Toffees, who had Michael Keane sent off for a second booking in the second half.

REUTERS

PALACE V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am