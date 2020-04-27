Gunners to open training ground this week

LONDON • Arsenal's squad will be allowed back to their training ground from this week, although the club stressed they would still have to maintain British government guidelines designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Premier League side's players will have access to training pitches, but on a strict rotational basis that will see them uphold social distancing measures.

"Players will be permitted access to the Colney grounds (this) week," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 12, which led to the Premier League postponing the next round of matches and none have been played since.

Premier League clubs have been working on the basis that the earliest they may be allowed to resume training would be in early next month.

The British government is expected to review lockdown restrictions on May 7.

Should teams be allowed to train, it is expected they would need two to three weeks to get prepared to play competitive matches, making the earliest possible return in June.

But with the ban on mass public gatherings likely to be one of the last restrictions to be lifted, rescheduled games will almost certainly be held behind closed doors.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has been liaising with a number of sports bodies, led by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on how things might work should the green light be given by the medical experts for sport to resume safely.

The Football League, which organises the three divisions below the Premier League, highlighted testing of players and others involved in games as the key issue.

MAY 29

Start date for Poland's professional football league, which will be completed by July 19. It is one of the first European countries to give a date for the resumption of its season.

"Clearly, before any return to football can take place, suitable testing arrangements for participants must be in place and this is core to our current planning, as is ensuring there is absolutely no negative impact on the country's front-line workers, the emergency services, League and club staff members," the league said on Saturday.

Many other European leagues are hoping to resume in the next two or three months, without spectators, and training has begun in Germany and Austria.

Yet restarting remains fraught with logistical difficulties. There is also a moral question.

"Are we sending the right message to society, and are we encouraging a healthy return to normal life, or are we sending a bad signal that football has different rules to the rest of the world?" said Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, secretary general of the global players' union FifPro.

On the other hand, the Swiss Football League said a successful return could allow football "to send a signal that it is possible to return to something closer to normality".

Poland's professional football league on Saturday became one of the first European countries to give a date for the resumption of its season.

It intends to restart matches on May 29 and complete the season by July 19 after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki gave the go-ahead for games to be played without spectators.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE