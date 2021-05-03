Gunners set sights on Europa

LONDON • Amid growing calls for his dismissal after one of Arsenal's worst seasons in decades, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta knows the only way to silence the critics is to qualify for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League.

With Thursday's semi-final, second leg with Villarreal ahead of the Emirates game the priority, it was no surprise that only Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka kept their places from the team who were beaten 2-1 in Spain last week.

Arteta has billed the second reunion with former Arsenal manager Unai Emery and his players as the "crucial moment" in their season, but he hoped an encouraging display against Newcastle would provide the ideal preparation.

St James' Park ended up being a stroll for the visitors as Mohamed Elneny and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half-time, for the visitors to cruise to a 2-0 away win over the Magpies in the Premier League yesterday.

The visitors made a fast start and opened the scoring inside five minutes when Elneny scored his first Premier League goal of the season from the edge of the box, after Aubameyang failed to convert Hector Bellerin's cutback.

While Arsenal suffered a blow when David Luiz had to be substituted early in the second half after pulling up with a hamstring injury, they extended their lead through an acrobatic Aubameyang finish in the 66th minute to move up to ninth in the league table on 49 points.

Newcastle's day worsened when Fabian Schar was dismissed just before full time for a heavy tackle on Gabriel Martinelli, but the hosts, in 17th place, remain nine points clear of the relegation zone with four games left.

With Arsenal 12 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, it is near impossible for them to qualify for the Champions League via a league finish and Aubameyang admitted that Villarreal was their sole focus.

"We needed this one I think. After a few games without winning, it was important ahead of our game on Thursday," the Gabon striker said. "When you are out for a few weeks (due to malaria), you realise how good it is to be back on the pitch and scoring a goal.

"It was really important to take some confidence as we know we will need everybody to be ready. Hopefully, we can go through."

