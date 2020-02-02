Gunners primed for bruising battle at Burnley

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has challenged his players to go toe to toe with a physical Burnley side at Turf Moor today.

Another win for Burnley in the Premier League - following victories against Leicester City and Manchester United - would see Sean Dyche's men leapfrog the Gunners, who are ahead on goal difference.

"What they do, they do it really, really well and they're specialists at that," Arteta told a press conference. "The type of game that they want to play makes it really difficult for the opponent. So we need to be ready for a battle, be clever and take the game the way we want.

"A lot of teams, they get bullied even if they believe they cannot be bullied. This is how good they are and this is their strength. So we have to make sure this does not happen."

The Spaniard could hand debuts to Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari and Portugal defender Cedric Soares, who have just completed their moves from Flamengo and Southampton, respectively.

Arteta believes Arsenal have emerged stronger from the January transfer window after bolstering their backline and keeping striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka.

"I am happy for two reasons," Arteta said. "We believed we could strengthen the team a little bit in some areas with the financial situation we have, but as well four weeks ago I was very concerned with some of the departures and we have been able to manage that so far."

Aubameyang and David Luiz are available for today's trip to Burnley after serving suspensions.

The hosts will be looking to defeat Arsenal for the first time in the Premier League.

"We've come off the back of two good wins in the league and deserved in different ways - especially the one at Old Trafford," said Dyche. "We're coming back to Turf Moor with that feather in our cap.

"If we could take on a third, especially against a team that has had a different kind of season this season but is really thought of (as) a top-six club, that would be very pleasing for all."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BURNLEY V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm