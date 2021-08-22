Gunners' new boys need to fire fast

LONDON • Facing up to a first season in 25 years without European football, Arsenal were expected to feel the economic crunch caused by the pandemic but have spent more money on new players than any other Premier League club in the transfer window to date.

The arrival of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United this week has taken the Gunners' outlay to about £130 million (S$241.3 million).

Comparatively, Manchester United have spent £114 million on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, champions Manchester City broke the Premier League record to sign Jack Grealish for £100 million, while Chelsea are close behind with their £97.5-million purchase of Romelu Lukaku.

In both of Mikel Arteta's first two seasons in charge, Arsenal have finished eighth in the league, their worst performances since 1995.

A side that from 1998 to 2016 enjoyed 19 consecutive campaigns in the Champions League have now missed Europe's top club competition for five years.

Their start to the new season has done little to offer hope that the run will be ended come May, as they lost 2-0 to newly promoted Brentford last weekend.

Arteta on Friday bemoaned the fact that the match was not postponed after four positive coronavirus cases robbed him of strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, forward Willian and reserve goalkeeper Alex Runarsson. Aubameyang has since recovered, while the other three remain unavailable.

Despite the circumstances, the manager knows he needs a quick response when Chelsea visit today.

"I love challenges and we have a challenge," said Arteta.

"Let's just embrace it and do the best that we can every single day to try to create the best possible atmosphere around this place."

The atmosphere inside the Emirates today will reveal a lot about whether a summer spending spree has eased the angst among fans.

Like United's US-based owners, the Glazer family, Arsenal's American billionaire Stan Kroenke has spent big in this transfer window.

But the response to Arsenal's arrivals has not been so positive.​

Ben White, a £50-million signing from Brighton, was bullied by Brentford's physical forwards.

Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga will add depth, but are not expected to launch Arsenal back into the top four.

A teenage sensation when he joined Real at 16, Odegaard has since been farmed out in a series of loan moves, while Ramsdale has suffered back-to-back relegations at Bournemouth and Sheffield.

Arteta hit back at that criticism, pointing to a long-term project with all five signings aged between 21 and 23. "I know people have the intention to bury us, to criticise us. I am not interested in that, we have a lot of positives, a lot of energy and my focus is on that and to find a way to beat Chelsea," he added.

The Blues have no such criticism regarding their sole signing as manager Thomas Tuchel is confident that Lukaku, who joined from Inter Milan last week, can be the "missing piece" for the club as they chase their first league title in five years.

"We expect him to have an impact, we expect goals. He is a big personality and I am absolutely convinced he will have a positive impact on Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic. Is Romelu the missing piece? We hope so," said Tuchel, whose side beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home last weekend.

The Belgium striker is in line to feature, while Pulisic will miss out after a positive Covid-19 test.

Tuchel also sounded optimistic on the availability of Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante, saying that the duo had absolutely no problems in training following their injuries.

