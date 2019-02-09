Gunners must do better away: Emery

LONDON • Unai Emery believes Arsenal's major problem on their travels has been inside the minds of his players.

The Gunners have failed to win outside the Emirates Stadium since Nov 25 - losing four and drawing two of their past six Premier League away games to slip to sixth in the table - and he knows the rot has to stop at Huddersfield today.

The Spaniard did not quite accuse his players of complacency, but he did admit that they look better when they "prepare the matches by thinking it's going to be very difficult".

Despite Huddersfield being bottom of the league, having taken only one point from an available 36, Emery expects the Terriers - now under the management of German Jan Siewert - to press high rather than defend deep.

"We can have better balance (in performances) when we prepare by thinking it's going to be very difficult," Emery said.

"I spoke with the players that we need to think this match is very important for us.

"Every player needs to be ready, be focused and be thinking we need to win this match.

"We must impose ourselves from the first minute and throughout the 90 minutes, but first is the mentality.

"We know that defensively we need to do better. We have to continue in our way with passion and also stay calm."

Emery is adamant that the recent criticism of his stewardship had not affected him.

"My first critic is always myself," he said. "I work over the criticism of me because I know that work in the present can change our way.

"We have the possibility and the opportunity to get into the top four, but we know it's not easy.

"One month ago, we were in the same situation. We are strong at home, but we need to do better away."

Emery is hoping January loan signing Denis Suarez can make a bigger impact, following a poor debut in the 3-1 loss to his former club Manchester City last week.

"This week, he worked Monday alone here with our coaches and he's working with a different adaptation, better than last week," said Emery.

"I hope he's continuing to improve every day. Then he can show in the next matches how he can help us, better than in the first match against Manchester City."

