Gunners master Napoli but Ramsey's injury sours win

LONDON • Aaron Ramsey could have played his last game for Arsenal ahead of his summer move to Juventus after limping off injured in their Europa League quarter-final second-leg tie at Napoli on Thursday.

The Welsh midfielder looked to have picked up a hamstring injury half an hour into the 1-0 win at the Stadio San Paolo after a high tackle on Napoli's Piotr Zielinski.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, whose side beat Napoli 3-0 on aggregate to set up a last-four clash with Valencia, said he didn't know whether Ramsey, 28, would play again this season.

"It is a muscle injury. Normally it will be some weeks out for him. I don't know if we'll see him again before the end of the season," Emery told BT Sport.

Ramsey's injury was the one sour note on an otherwise excellent evening for Arsenal in Naples.

Once Alexandre Lacazette's free kick went in in the 36th minute, the tie was never in doubt.

46 Goals Alexandre Lacazette has had a hand in since his debut for Arsenal in August 2017 - 33 goals, 13 assists in all competitions, more than any other player for the club.

Emery was delighted that his team put in a heroic shift.

"I am very proud of my players and of our work," he said.

"We showed the players have the habit to play matches against good teams in a good atmosphere, and show big personality."

In the other semi-final, Chelsea will meet German side Eintracht Frankfurt after they were given a fright by Slavia Prague in a 4-3 home win on Thursday that saw them seal a 5-3 aggregate victory.

11 Record number of European victories in a season by an English team - Chelsea, after their 4-3 Europa League win over Slavia Prague.

Already 1-0 up from the first leg, Chelsea were 4-1 ahead at half-time through three goals in the first 17 minutes at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of Pedro, an own goal by Simon Deli and Olivier Giroud.

But the Czech side restored their pride with two early second-half goals from Petr Sevcik as they threatened a remarkable comeback.

Chelsea, however, held on to set up a last-four meeting with Frankfurt, who beat Benfica 2-0 to go through on away goals after the tie ended at 4-4 over two legs.

A relieved Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said his team need to be more consistent if they are to reach the final in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29.

"As usual in the last two months, we started very badly in the second half," the Italian said.

"We need a solution. In the last 10 matches, we've started the second half like in this match, so we need to solve this problem."

