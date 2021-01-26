Gunners loanee Odegaard may feature at Saints

LONDON • Martin Odegaard may be in line to make his Arsenal debut against Southampton in the Premier League today after agreeing to join the Gunners on loan.

According to various media reports, he should finalise his move from Real Madrid by today.

The 22-year-old Norway midfielder, once one of the sport's most promising teenagers, has not secured regular first-team football under Zinedine Zidane.

He has started just one La Liga match since Nov 21 and made nine appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants this season.

Odegaard has tried to get game time outside the Bernabeu before. He had seven goals and nine assists over 36 appearances on loan at La Liga outfit Real Sociedad last season. And while they were reportedly keen to bring him back for a second stint, he has opted to join Mikel Arteta's side.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken expects Odegaard to make an impact at the Emirates.

"The way Arsenal play will fit him well, a kind of football that suits him," he told Norwegian media outlet VG. "He can also play in different midfield roles, whichever Mikel Arteta chooses.

"He will get assists and be a good team player."

It remains uncertain if the Norway international will feature against the Saints, with Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also a doubt for the trip to St Mary's Stadium.

He missed Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Southampton which knocked the holders out of the competition.

Arteta said the 31-year-old Gabonese had been withdrawn a few hours before the game began.

"He had a personal matter in the last few hours and we had to send him back," the Spaniard told Arsenal's website before the contest.

Asked by reporters later if Aubameyang would be ready for their league clash against the Saints, Arteta said: "I don't know. He needs to address that issue and see how it evolves."

Aubameyang has struggled for form and fitness this season with seven goals in all competitions.

Southampton's high press troubled the Gunners on Saturday and midfielder James Ward-Prowse is hopeful of back-to-back wins.

"They'll be a few debriefs and tactical analysis but the belief in what we're doing is so strong that we don't care who we play or how many times we play them," he said.

"We believe in how we do it and we'll apply that again Tuesday night."

REUTERS

SOUTHAMPTON V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, tomorrow, 4.05am