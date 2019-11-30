Gunners fire Emery, hunt for new coach

•LONDON • Unai Emery was yesterday sacked as Arsenal manager after less than two years in charge and with the club mired in their worst run since 1992.

The Spaniard was fired following Thursday's 2-1 Europa League Group F home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt, extending the club's winless streak to seven games.

They are also the only side in the top half of the Premier League table with a negative goal difference.

The hosts went ahead at the stroke of half-time through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Daichi Kamada's brace gave the German side, whose fans were banned by Uefa from attending owing to crowd trouble in their previous game, something to cheer about.

The Gunners, on the other hand, were booed off by the half-empty Emirates crowd at the final whistle and that proved to be the last straw for the club's hierarchy.

An official statement read: "We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

"We wish Unai nothing but future success. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required. We have asked (assistant) Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility as interim head coach.

"The search for a new head coach is under way and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete."

Ljungberg will take charge of the first team as they travel to take on Norwich at Carrow Road in the Premier League tomorrow. But according to the Telegraph, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is among the candidates shortlisted as a possible long-term successor to Emery.

Among those in the mix for the permanent job include former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, who is Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, and Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Sky Sports also claimed that contact has been made with former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

While reserve goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez tweeted his thanks to Emery, saying he was "sorry we let you down", pundits were unanimous in agreeing that the dismissal was the right call.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell told the BBC that Emery, who spent a reported £209 million (S$368.6 million) during his 18 months in charge, had "failed miserably" in the English top flight.

Former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour also told talkSport yesterday that he expected the team to be "much better defensively" under caretaker boss Ljungberg.

He said: "How many times have Arsenal been in front and suddenly, they'll always give the other team a chance to get back... Sometimes, you have to see a game out.

"Get a unit set and Freddie would do that because he played in sides that did that... he knows how to organise that midfield area."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE