Gunners feeling the blues

LONDON • Lose their game in hand today and Arsenal's already slim hopes of qualifying for the top four for the first time in five seasons may well be snuffed out.

In just over two weeks, the Gunners' once promising campaign has hit the skids, suffering three English Premier League defeats on the spin to hand Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United the advantage in the fight to claim a Champions League berth.

While Arsenal are on 54 points - the same as the Red Devils - and are three behind Spurs with both clubs having played a game more, they have a much harder run-in and recent form does not inspire any confidence there will be a turnaround.

Today's game at third-placed Chelsea kicks off a testing schedule that will see Mikel Arteta's men host United, travel to West Ham United - another side who have an outside chance of the top four - and visit Spurs in the north London Derby next month.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Spaniard admitted confidence in the dressing room was low, saying: "Very difficult because at this club it's only about winning and they were three different games, but with the same outcome.

"We are extremely unsatisfied with that, we're hurting but, at the same time, we know how we lost and what we merited from those games are not reflected in the amount of points that we've taken.

"We have to understand why we lost those games as well, but there is nothing to look back on. Everything is still to play for, our ambition is still intact, our desire is still intact. We know the challenge ahead and we're going to go for it."

The loss of Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, reportedly for the rest of the season, at the start of their three-game skid, has been a major blow for Arsenal who have no like-for-like replacements for the key duo.

The visitors could welcome back Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has not played a top-flight game since January because of injury, as well as Alexandre Lacazette, who missed their weekend loss at Southampton due to illness.

But even if the pair return, that does not make today's clash at Stamford Bridge any easier, with Arteta calling it "the most important game that I've had since I've been the manager here".

"We have to be at our best against the best team in Europe who showed last year what they can do... We're going to go there as always to win the match and that is going to be our intention tomorrow," he said.

The Blues are in third place on 62 points, five ahead of Spurs, and with two games in hand, they have some breathing room from their closest rivals.

On top of securing their top-four spot, Chelsea still have the FA Cup final against Liverpool to contest next month and, with West Ham and United coming right up after Arsenal, they can either put some near unassailable distance over the chasing pack or give them hope in the next 10 days.

Acknowledging this, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel yesterday said at his pre-match press conference: "We will fight hard. We have a crucial four matches coming in a short period of time with Arsenal, West Ham, Man United and Everton...

"It's a big challenge physically but mentally to dive into the main competition that is Premier League.

"It seems like things are pretty safe (in the top-four race) but things can change so, so quickly."